By Jugjet Singh





Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani



THE interviews of foreign coaches for the national women's hockey team have been put on ice.





This was decided by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) coaching committee yesterday.



After K. Dharmaraj decided not to reapply for his post, MHC advertised the job and received a whopping 23 applications.



Eleven of the coaches were locals and 12 were foreigners.



"After getting feedback from Jadadish (Chandra, chairman of the interview committee), MHC decided to postpone the video-conferencing interviews with the foreign coaches until the Covid-19 situation becomes much better," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



The coaching committee, who had a video-conference yesterday, decided to appoint former national skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani as a trainee coach with MHC. Siti retired from hockey after 16 years representing the nation.



The Penang-born defender helped the country win three Sea Games gold medals, to fifth placing at the 2006 Commonwealth Games as well as fifth in the 2018 Asian Games.



"MHC will help Siti prepare for a coaching career by sending her to coaching courses and we will decide her position after that.



"A Level-1 online coaching course will be held for members of our affiliates, starting latest in July, and it will then continue every month.



"This responsibility has been placed on the shoulders of our head of Coaches Education committee V. Sasidharan. A circular will be sent soon to our affiliates explaining this matter further," said Subahan.



The meeting yesterday also discussed how to get more schoolteachers to train and be certified coaches.



New Straits Times