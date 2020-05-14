

Balbir Singh Sr. was admitted to the hospital on Friday evening. - Akhilesh Kumar



Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr.'s condition remained critical on Wednesday at a hospital here as he battled bronchial pneumonia. According to hospital sources, Balbir Sr had “a number of cardiac events late in the night (on Tuesday)” after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning.





“The doctors at the Fortis Hospital at Mohali, where Balbir Sr is admitted, are doing their best,” sources said.



The 96-year-old triple Olympic gold-medallist was hospitalised on Friday evening with high fever and continues to be on ventilator. On Tuesday evening, his grandson Kabir issued a medical update, stating that the condition of the hockey stalwart continued to be critical.



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also wished the legend a speedy recovery. “Saddened to know that @BalbirSenior Ji had a heart attack today and is in ICU now in a critical state. Praying for your speedy recovery, sir,” the CM tweeted on Tuesday.



In January last year, Balbir Sr. was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh, after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia. One of India’s tallest athletes, Balbir Sr. was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across the modern Olympic history. His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.



