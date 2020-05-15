



Hockey Australia (HA) is proud to announce highly respected health style company BLACKROLL® Australia as a new corporate partner.





The initial one year deal sees BLACKROLL® Australia become the Official Supplier of Athletic and Recovery Tools Partner of Hockey Australia, including the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos.



Originating from Germany in 2007, BLACKROLL® products are a highly respected range of fascia (the connective tissue enclosing a muscle or other organ) training tools and the first of its kind to focus on the health, fitness, rehab and sports industry, as well as engaging in fascia research.



“We welcome BLACKROLL® Australia to the Australian hockey family and look forward to a mutually successful partnership,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier.



“BLACKROLL® have developed an excellent reputation and this is an area of our High Performance network that has not been fully capitalised on.”



“The equipment and partnership will provide significant benefits to our athletes and contribute to our national teams continuing to be a force in world hockey.”



Director and Certified Blackroll® Trainer Chris Heppeler, who established BLACKROLL® Australia, said the company is excited to become the official supplier of athletic training and recovery tools for Hockey Australia.



“This partnership has the ability to strengthen our ties with professional sports in Australia and provide a source of information and effective tools for injury prevention, performance and self-care to the hockey community,” said Heppeler.



“Our goal is to work with Hockey Australia and provide them with state of the art equipment and education on the elite level, as well as making similar benefits available to all members and players in Australia.”



BLACKROLL will supply HA’s High Performance Programs with all of the tools and equipment required for prehab, warm up and recovery.



There will also be a host of discount offers available to the broader hockey community as an additional component of the partnership.



For more information on BLACKROLL® Australia visit www.blackroll.com.au



Hockey Australia media release