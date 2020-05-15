By Jugjet Singh





Arul Selvaraj



A SPEAKER from Dublin and two from Malaysia will be involved in a Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) first Webinar attempt tomorrow.





The topic is "Creating a Winning Touch."



Arul Selvaraj, who coaches University Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) during the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) season but otherwise runs an academy in Dublin, will be involved as one of the speakers.



The Webinar starts at 2pm tomorrow. The other speaker is former international and MHC coaching committee member I. Vickneswaran.



Rodhanizam Radzi, a former international, will be the moderator.



"I'm just playing a part to spread some knowledge, which I gained over the years as a player and coach (both for Malaysia and Ireland)," said Arul, who is now in Dublin.



The UniKL coach has been successful in the MHL. He guided the club to a treble (Charity Shield, league and TNB Cup) this year.



"This is our first Webinar attempt and will be live on the MHC Facebook page. The public can listen and pose questions during the session.



"We will try to answer as many questions as possible. In the future, I believe there will be more Webinar sessions," said Vickneswaran.



Vickneswaran and Rodhanizam also have vast knowledge in conducting coaching clinics over the years.



"We have done many field activities over the years, but this is the first time we will be going live to share our knowledge to the public," Vickneswaran added.



New Straits Times