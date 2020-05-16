By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Butali Sugar Warriors hockey team captain Kennedy Nyongesa (centre) leads teammates in celebrating winning Kenya Hockey Union men Premier League trophy on December 1, 2019 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) is considering adapting either a one-leg format or pools system to finish the local season once coronavirus pandemic has been contained.





KHU’s 2020 season, which was to run on home and away format, had begun in February with matches being played in all the other leagues (women’s premier, super leagues (men and women), as well as the national (men and women).



However, the men’s premier league matches had not started when coronavirus pandemic struck.



KHU Secretary-General Wycliffe Ongori on Friday said if adopted by the stakeholders, the proposals would ensure the league runs in the stipulated period.



"Those are the options we are looking at. However, we will meet team managers to think through all of them, and to settle on one which suits both parties.



The bottom line is that we are behind the schedule and we have to cover up for the lost time and those options will help us achieve that," said Ongori.



"We have played in these formats before and it's not something new to the teams."



In 2016, the men's Premier and National league matches were played in pools.



The KHU seasons starts at the end of February and ends in early December annually.



Meanwhile, Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines team which made its debut in the women's KHU Premier League is keen to keep its place in the top-tier league.



Wolverines, alongside Oranje Leonas, earned promotion to women’s top-tier league after finishing in the top two positions in the Super League last season.

DFG coach Gordon Oduor has said they have a formidable squad that will give opponents a run for their money.



"We have targets that we have set as a team. Having played to a barren draw against established and experienced sides like Strathmore University in our first match , we have a clear indication of where we ought to be when the season comes to a conclusion," said Odwuor.



"A podium finish will not be far-fetched."



Daily Nation