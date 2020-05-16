By Jugjet Singh





File Photo



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have interviewed all 11 local candidates vying for the vacant national women's coaching job.





However, the MHC declined to reveal their identities as some are serving the association in different capacities.



"Yes, we have interviewed all 11 local coaches for the position of national women's coach.



"All have attended the interview session, which lasted over four hours," said MHC men's deputy president Jadadish Chandra, also the interview committee chairman.



However, the 12 foreign coaches, who also applied for the same position, have yet to be interviewed, as Jadadish had recommended to the MHC to put them on hold due to the Covid-19 situation.



Some of the foreign candidates are preparing their teams for next year's Tokyo Olympics.



The other members of the interview committee are MHC women's deputy president Datuk S. Shamala and former national captain Datuk Seri S. Shanmuganathan.



The national women's coaching position became vacant after K. Dharmaraj did not reapply for his position after his contract expired.



MHC had conducted a rehiring exercise for all their coaches after their contracts ended on Dec 31, 2019, except for Dutchman Roelant Oltmans.



Oltmans was an exception as his contract runs until October 2020.



