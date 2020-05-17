By Jugjet Singh



DOUBLE champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) will play in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (JHL) even if six of their stalwarts receive a national call-up.





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have scheduled the start of the postponed JHL on Sept 30 but is pending the approval of the Sports Ministry, National Security Council and the Education Ministry.



If the date is confirmed, JHL will likely be held for a month, followed by the Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) on Oct 3-10 at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.



Both are under-21 events.



"My players will have ample time to get into shape and train if the JHL starts in September.



"And even if the team lose some players to the SOJC training camp, I will have no problems with it.



"Other teams will also have to release their top players for the camp, so there will be a balance in the JHL," said SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Rahman.



Last season, SSTMI won both the league and the TNB Cup.



New Straits Times