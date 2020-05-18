By Nigel Simon



Former T&T international hockey standout, England-based Kwandwane Browne and his Hampstead & Westminster, will have to settle for earning the runner-up spot in the England Hockey League Premier Division as well as the second seeding for the Euro Hockey League.





This after the England Hockey Board met and made final decisions on the 2019/2020 season which was interrupted in mid-March due to the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



When the league was halted, the Premier Division had reached the semifinal stage with league table-topper Surbiton, which ended with 47 points from 18 matches set to face fourth-placed Old Georgians (37 pts) in one semifinal, while 42-year-old Browne and defending champions Hampstead & Westminster, which finished second with 41 points, was due to meet third-placed Wimbledon (39 pts).



However, in a release published on the englandhockey.co.uk website on April 28, it was stated that: "Following the suspension of domestic hockey in March and the decision that no domestic hockey would be played before June 30, this morning (April 28) the England Hockey Board met and is now in a position to confirm how the 2019-20 England Hockey League season will be concluded.



"England Hockey has fully considered other sports’ decisions at this time, as well as other possible options, open to us before coming to these solutions and compared to other possible alternatives these are judged to negatively and positively impact a smaller number of teams.



"And following a full analysis of all possible options and a period of discussion, among the key decisions taken were that the champions of the League and qualification for European competition will be determined by the standings at the end of the regular season as the league semi-finals and final were unplayed.



"This means that Surbiton is both men’s and women’s league champions, while East Grindstead (women) and Hampstead & Westminster (men) were declared as runners-up and qualified for Europe as well."



It was also confirmed that with regards to promotion and relegation, the teams’ standings when the league stopped will be their final standings.



Concerning the League Play-Offs, it was judged that there was no fair method to resolve the league's play-offs in line with regulations.



Teague emerges joint topscorer



Two other T&T players based in England, Marcano brothers, Tariq and Teague were just one match shy of finishing their 18-match Conference East season schedule with their St Albans club.



With one match left to play, St Albans, coached by former T&T international Dillet Gilkes was fifth on the ten-team table with 23 points, level with sixth-placed Spencer, and three behind Old Loughtonians in the battle for the final semifinal spot.



Cambridge City led the table on goal-difference from Wapping and was declared champions with Chichester, third with 29 points.



However, the younger of the Marcano brothers, Teague did had the honour of ending the season as joint topscorer with Cambridge City's Gareth Andrew with 18 goals each, ten more than his brother Tariq who featured in all 17 matches as well.



The Trinidad Guardian