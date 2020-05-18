By Jugjet Singh





S. Kumar attended his first AHF-FIH Academy Level Two online coaching course.



Former ational No 1 goalkeeper S. Kumar attended his first AHF-FIH Academy Level Two online coaching course yesterday, and he is already hooked to it like a gamer.





He is now looking forward to more online coaching courses before the fields are reopened again.



The Tampin-born's ambition is to become a professional goalkeeper coach.



"The course was an eye-opener. There are so many things to learn about field play.



The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) coaches were very accommodating and helpful in explaining matters.



"And when it came to the goalkeepers, like defending penalty corners, I was asked to elaborate," said Kumar.



It was a piece of cake for Kumar as he kept goal for Malaysia for 20 years, earning 321 caps in the process, before calling it quits on Feb 20.



"There are only a few goalkeeping coaching courses around. One was supposed to be scheduled during the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, but the tournament has been cancelled.



Malaysia have two goalkeeper coaches in former internationals Roslan Jamaluddin and Nasihin Nubli, but they are not paper-qualified experts.



"I will need to complete the three levels in basic coaching, and then move to specialise in coaching goalkeepers.



"I really enjoyed the course. I am looking forward to more before sitting for my Level Two examinations," Kumar added.



New Straits Times