John Flack





First steps: Ireland coach Mark Tumilty will oversee low-key training this week



Ireland's hockey squads will almost certainly have to undergo screening for coronavirus before they can resume full training in the coming weeks and months.





A proportion of the men's national squad will begin training in small groups this week, facilitated by the first stage of the Irish government's lockdown easing measures.



However, due to the more stringent approach to the relaxation of the restrictions adopted by the Northern Ireland Executive, the initial return to training will apply only to players who are based in the Republic.



It will therefore be some time before the Ulster-based players will be able to take part in limited sessions, although the local administration has not issued any time-frame for such a step.



It's understood that no testing will be required for the players who will take part in the small group training.



However, the Irish government announced on Saturday that it has set up an 'Expert Group' to provide such advice to the Republic's sporting bodies in line with the roadmap for 'Reopening Business and Society' unveiled by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier this month.



The newly-formed panel is expected to confirm that some form of screening will have to be introduced for sports men and women before they can resume full-scale training, let alone playing matches.



If this is one of the protocols for a return-to-play and initially a return to training, then it will apply to both the Ireland men's and women's squads.



The women are currently on down-time and there is no immediate need for them to undergo any form of testing or screening should it be required.



However, Ireland's men are in a different category and head coach Mark Tumilty has already pencilled in a programme which will start from a low base-point with this week's small group sessions, mainly in Dublin.



The players concerned are only allowed to travel short distances of up to 6km to attend the sessions but, with a plethora of privately owned pitches in close proximity in the south of the city, this won't be an issue.



Players will exercise strict protocols in the initial phase and will have to observe social distancing at all times and arrive and leave the grounds changed with no access to showers or clubhouses.



Tumilty then plans for a more organised programme in the weeks and months ahead, falling in line with the subsequent phases in the Republic's lockdown easing strategy.



The former Banbridge boss said: "There will be nothing structured in the way of training until June 29 at the earliest and this week's will merely be a low-key hit about with a concentration on perfecting basic skills and unopposed shooting, for example.



"July 20 would be the earliest date I could envisage players being asked to cross the border and that has obviously not been confirmed yet due to travel restrictions currently in place as getting to hockey training would obviously be deemed non-essential.



"As regards testing, I am aware that it is a possible prerequisite before we resume training as a group but we will await the guidelines and cross that bridge when we come to it."



Hockey Ireland are among the governing bodies who have been asked to develop protocols for returning to training and competition in their respective sports.



Once all submissions have been received across the sporting spectrum, the Expert Group states that it will "assess the consistency of the various protocols being prepared" with the five phase roadmap.



If, as expected, some form of screening or testing for coronavirus is mandatory when the new body announces the way forward, it would be falling in line with the stipulations imposed by Sport UK for elite athletes across all disciplines, including hockey.



Sport UK has said that regular screening for Covid-19 symptoms will take place before each "entry to the training environment".



Their international players - including Great Britain's Ulster hockey trio of David Ames, Ian Sloan and Mark Gleghorne - will also have to undergo one-to-one check ins with a medical expert before returning to their clubs.



Belfast Telegraph