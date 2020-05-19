The Indian men and women’s core probable group housed in SAI Bengaluru suspended high-intensity hockey training in 3rd week of March following a nationwide lockdown and the teams took to indoor workout regime.



Karishma Singh





Zoom calls replace team huddles for India for Hockey India | Photo Credit: PTI



Though the Coaching Staff and the hockey teams are based out of the same facility, SAI Bengaluru, to ensure social distancing norms the teams turned to applications that would help disseminate everyday workout schedules to all team members and emphasised on every player using these applications to submit their workload.





"During lockdown, with social distancing norms in place at SAI, using Google docs for wellness data submission and Google forms for training load submissions became mandatory to update what we had done during the day and this would further be discussed through a video call with chief coach,” explained Savita, vice-captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team.



Applications like Zoom call or Google Meet has now become the 'in-thing' replacing 'team huddles' or 'team meetings'. Putting things into perspective, Harmanpreet Singh, vice skipper of the Indian Men's Team said, "Though our support staff is based in the same campus, we use Zoom calls for individual meetings where we discuss our nutrition intake and also discuss match analysis. We are now used to apps like Google Meet platform which we use for team meetings as all of us can't get into a huddle in the meeting room anymore."



Harmanpreet further added that the teams have ensured they learnt something new during the lockdown. "I feel we made use of this time by learning something new. Most of us in the team are gadget freaks but using these applications on an everyday basis was something we never did," said the drag-flick sensation Harmanpreet.



While the teams await further guidelines and SOP from the Ministry of Sports and SAI in order to resume hockey training, the players are well-prepared to return to the pitch. "I think regularly analysing our performance, both individually and as a team, has given us more clarity on the areas we need to improve and we have discussed at length about the same with Coaching Staff. With regular bodyweight training and indoor workouts, I believe we have been able to maintain good fitness level and we are ready to return to full training," expressed Harmanpreet.



Times Now News