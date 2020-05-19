By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



THE International Hockey Federation (FIH) have postponed next year's inaugural Nations Cup to 2022.





The world body made the change as some of their tournaments this year have been moved to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



"The FIH had sent us an email asking if we were keen on bidding for the Nations Cup, and we replied yes.



"But on May 15, we received another email from FIH stating that they have postponed it to 2022.



"We hope the FIH will still appoint Malaysia as hosts of the Nations Cup.



"We will be writing to them soon to reinforce our intentions," said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.



In the e-mail, FIH events director Gabrielle van Zwieten wrote: "We would like to get back to you following our previous message on the interest of hosting the 2021 Nations Cup and the interest to take part in this event.



"However, due to the current situation caused by Covid-19, and as a consequence the change in the 2020-21 calendar, the FIH executive board decided that the 2021 edition will not take place.



"Therefore, the first edition of the Nations Cup will be held in 2022.



"We shall get back to you in the coming months on the possibilities of hosting, participating and further details of the event."



The Nations Cup will see eight non-Pro League teams in action.



The eight teams will be invited based on rankings. Malaysia are currently ranked 11th in the world.



New Straits Times