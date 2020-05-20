COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce and welcome Karissa Niehoff to the Board of Directors. Niehoff will complete Roberta Page’s term and serve on the board through 2020 in the role of the Amateur Sports Organization Representative.





“We are honored and excited to have Karissa join the USA Field Hockey Board of Directors,” said Bree Gillespie, USA Field Hockey’s Board of Directors Chair. “With her experience as both a player and educator, and her longtime commitment to the sport, we look forward to her expertise on the Board. USA Field Hockey is committed to growing the game through meaningful collaboration with the National Federation of High School Associations and other sport organizations.”



Niehoff is the current executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), a position she has held since August 2018. As the organization’s sixth full-time executive director and first female to lead the organization, she is responsible for the oversight of all aspects of the organization and achievement of the NFHS Strategic Plan and NFHS Board of Directors Priorities. She interacts with NFHS Board of Directors and 51 member associations and collaborates with other stakeholder entities including professional sport organizations. Prior to that she served as the executive director of the NFHS-member Connecticut Association of Schools-Connecticut Athletic Conference (CAS-CIAC) for seven years.



On top of her extensive involvement with NFHS, Niehoff was previously a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal and principal at the middle and high school levels in Connecticut for 20 years. She also was the field hockey coach at Litchfield High School and Joel Barlow High School.



Niehoff served as the interim director of education for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee from 1995 to 2001 and was on the USA Field Hockey Board of Ethics from 2006 to 2017.



“I am truly honored to be invited to join the USA Field Hockey Board of Directors,” said Niehoff. “As a former high school and collegiate player, and high school coach, I have a deep love for the game, and all of the benefits it offers players, coaches, officials and families. The National Federation of State High School Associations is committed to collaboration with USA Field Hockey to grow, sustain and celebrate the sport nationwide and across all scholastic levels. I look forward to serving the board, the national governing body, and the game!”



Niehoff earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts, master’s from Southern Connecticut State University, sixth-year degree in educational leadership from Central Connecticut State University and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Connecticut.



Please join USA Field Hockey in welcoming Niehoff to the Board of Directors.



USFHA media release