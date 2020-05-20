



Volunteers. Every sport relies on them and hockey is no different, so as the country celebrates National Volunteer Week, Hockey Australia wishes to acknowledge and thank the countless people who give of themselves to make our sport run.





The Australian hockey community is privileged to comprise thousands of people who volunteer their time in a range of areas in order for hockey to be played and enjoyed, and for this Hockey Australia is extremely grateful.



The theme of this year’s National Volunteer Week is ‘Changing Communities, Changing Lives’, a mantra HA CEO Matt Favier believes suitably encapsulates the contributions and impact of people in the hockey community who give up their time, energy and talents.



“Without our abundance of volunteers around the country, hockey simply wouldn’t happen, so we thank all of them for everything they do,” said Favier.



“From providing their expertise and skills at FIH Pro League matches down to helping out at the junior levels at local clubs, volunteers are an essential and valuable part of hockey’s fabric.”



“Volunteers come from all walks of life who give of themselves in order that others can enjoy everything that is great about hockey.”



“Gratitude and appreciation of our volunteers need not only be recognised and done during National Volunteer Week, but this initiative rightly puts the focus on them and this week is a fantastic opportunity to do just that.”







Initiated by Volunteering Australia, this is the 31st year of National Volunteer Week, the annual celebration to acknowledge the generous contribution of our nation’s volunteers.



If you have thought about volunteering for your local hockey club or association but are not sure how to go about it, contact them directly or get in touch with your relevant Member Association.



Finally, for more information on National Volunteer Week and how you can get involved, visit https://www.volunteeringaustralia.org/get-involved/nvw/



Hockey Australia media release