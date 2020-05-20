Elite athletes, including hockey teams, based at centre





The Indian men's and women's hockey squads are based at the SAI Bangalore centre. File



In perhaps the first case of deep anxiety for Indian athletes, a cook working with the Sports Authority of India’s Bangalore centre has died of Covid-19.





The said cook (name withheld) had left the centre around March 17 when SAI had ordered stopping training at its centres, except for the Olympics athletes. But he returned to the centre around a week ago for a meeting in which discussions were held with staff on whether they were willing to return to work on resumption of training.



He had gone to a hospital in the city to check on a relative, but himself suffered a massive heart attack and died. As per the prevailing Covid-19 protocols, he was tested and the result turned out to be positive.



It is understood he did not come in contact with the members of the men’s and women’s hockey teams, which are based at the Bangalore centre as he was not allowed to move beyond the gate area.



“He was out of the centre and never came in contact with the hockey teams,” said a source. “But he was here for a meeting around five days ago,” he added.



SAI’s Bangalore officials immediately notified the the district rapid response team, and four persons who may have come in contact with the deceased cook have been quarantined.



The Tribune