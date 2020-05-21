



Hockey Australia is saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Michelle Flouch after she lost her battle with cancer.





A talented goalkeeper who represented Australia at U21 level, Michelle was involved in a number of Australian senior camps during her playing career.



Michelle then turned her hand to coaching in Victoria, starting with the Victorian Institute of Sport in 2001 where she has been the Women’s Goalkeeping Coach since.



During this time Michelle has overseen and positively impacted so many aspiring goalkeepers. She was instrumental in the development and progression of Olympic gold medallist Rachel Imison and current Hockeyroos goalkeepers Rachael Lynch and Ashlee Wells to name but a few.



Michelle’s contribution to Victorian and Australian women’s hockey has been significant and this tragic news is a great loss for hockey and for the many people whose lives she impacted for the better.



Hockey Australia was privileged to have Michelle attend the Hockeyroos’ last FIH Pro League matches against Argentina in Perth earlier this year where she managed to catch up with some of her proteges.



Everyone at Hockey Australia sends its deepest condolences to Annette and the Flouch family at this extremely sad time.



Hockey Australia media release