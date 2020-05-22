I hope you and your family and friends are healthy and well. As uncertainty continues to prevail, we want you to know that USA Field Hockey is doing what we can to support the field hockey community and focus on safely returning to play.





As states begin to reopen from COVID-19 restrictions, youth sports are slowly starting to return in areas of the country. This is a positive step, but one that takes us into unchartered territory. How kids return to sport, and how we all return to field hockey, will be shaped by many factors, including world health experts, federal, state and local authorities, leading sports and health organization recommendations, liability questions and concerns, and what local sports leaders, parents and athletes deem acceptable.



USA Field Hockey has created Return to Play Guidelines that evaluate and consider how youth sports and specifically field hockey should be most appropriately delivered, with safety considerations at the forefront. USA Field Hockey has worked closely with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and many other health and sports leaders in developing these guidelines. The situation continues to be fluid, and we will provide regular updates as they are necessary and available.



We recognize that this has been a very challenging time for all. USA Field Hockey is thinking of you and wishes good health to you, your family and friends. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or feedback that you may have. We want to hear from you.



Simon Hoskins

USA Field Hockey

Executive Director



USFHA media release