TO help their affiliates and clubs to make a safe return to the playing pitches amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) have released a set of guidelines.





The guidelines, in conformity with the World Health Organisation (WHO), cover the entire hockey workforce: from athletes, coaches, officials, staff, administrators to volunteers.



There are also a risk assessment chart and guidelines for organisers of international events when they recommence.



"With the progression of the virus at different stages across the globe, the guidelines should be used by continental federations, national associations and clubs, alongside local laws and policies, providing their own bespoke guidelines for hockey providers within their area.



"A speedy return to playing sports such as hockey is seen as a crucial measure to help in the promotion of mental and physical health. But with the virus still claiming hundreds of lives across the world every day, any return to training and playing has to be carefully implemented to prevent any resurgence in infection," said the FIH release.



Governments around the globe have implemented safety measures like social distancing, restrictions on travel and public gatherings.



"While sports and recreational activities are gradually being reintroduced, this is subject to strict controls and regular reviews, taking these three measures into consideration.



"Hockey, as a team sport with contact, is seen as a higher risk activity, and so is subject to higher levels of control and restriction," the statement read.



For starters, the venue is likely to require a deep clean, and watering systems may need to be flushed. Through accessible information and signage, social distancing restrictions must be made clear to anyone visiting or using the facility.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have also come up with a detailed list of guidelines to enable hockey to make a safe return to the fields.



MHC are now awaiting the green light from the Sports Ministry for the national players to come out of their houses onto the blue artificial pitch for training purposes. Not yet for playing matches.



