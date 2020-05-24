Written by Peter Caulder, Co-Founder of Umpires Universe.



When one thinks of umpiring a hockey match, the first thing that pops into their head is usually standing on the field after have given a decision with players surrounding you, the crowd boo’ing and the coach telling you how it was the wrong decision – but that is not what umpiring is really all about. Thinking umpiring is negative is looking at it one dimensionally.





Umpiring is about giving back. It is an avenue for individuals who wish to help grow the sport and help players achieve by allowing great skill to be played. In my view, umpiring is the best view of the game. You are right there in the action. As the goal is scored and the teams and spectators jump for joy, the emotion surrounds you, an experience one struggles to put into words. It’s surreal.



Umpiring also teaches life skills, like how to be calm under pressure. I can think of many a time where a game has gotten heated and as an umpire, I have had to remain calm and focus on the job on hand. This is not just a skill for umpiring but something that can be transferred into an everyday life skill.



South Africa is a vast country with two of the main cities connected by a two-hour flight. This allows a unique system to be put in place whereby majority of our training and assessments for umpires is at tournaments or festivals. This process has its advantages in the sense that an umpire needs to be ready from day 1 of the tournament if they wish to do well at said tournament. This starts from U12 level and continues all the way to our flagship events.



To become an umpire in South Africa, the first step is the Level 0 Umpire Course, which is the theory of the rules, how to interpret them and some basics on umpiring. It is a three-hour course that, pre-Covid, could be attended in person, usually in a school hall. Umpires Universe set up and online course a year and a half ago, now with the current climate, has now aligned with the South African Hockey Association as an accredited Level 0 Course which can be taken in the comfort of ones home. The material is split into bite-sized chunks of information and presented in video format, with each video approximately 5 to 10 minutes in length. At the end there is a test and once the user passes, they can download their official South African Hockey certificate.



After this has been completed, we encourage individuals to pick up the whistle and umpire some of the lower levels of hockey so that they gain confidence. Umpiring is all about being confident and someone only gets that from practice.



As an individual grows in their abilities, they can be sent to tournaments across the country to receive a grading. We have a system from Level 0, to Level 4, with each grading having specified achievables for the umpire and linked to the level of hockey being played. For example, the top umpires at the U16 national tournament are eligible for a fully achieved Level 1. Once they get this, they can then go to the U18 National event and try for a Level 2. This system applies to Outdoor Hockey and Indoor Hockey, however an umpire will receive a separate grading for both, so an umpire could be a Level 2 Indoor and a Level 3 Outdoor.



All these grading forms are stored on the Umpires Universe system. We created software that allows an accredited grader to login and grade an umpire, with the umpire having access to their report on the system once it has been completed. When the umpire needs to be assessed again their previous report appear so the new grader can see where they have improved and upgrade them accordingly.



Our next focus is creating more quality content for the portal to help grow the sport. We are busy with a Level 0 Indoor Hockey Umpire Course that we hope to launch in the next month, followed by three or four more courses that cover other areas of the game in both the Umpiring and Technical Sphere.



Although the certificate at the end of the course is specifically for the South African environment, it doesn't mean that anyone from around the World cannot make use of the foundation step into umpiring and get to know the Rules and take the first steps into enjoyable world of umpiring



All our courses can be found at www.ump-uni.com



Umpires Universe media release