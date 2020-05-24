

Former international hockey player Haider Hussain has organised more than 40 domestic men’s, women’s and junior level competitions besides organising several training camps in Karachi to promote the national game. PHOTO: KHA



Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar awarded a cash prize of Rs50,000 and an appreciation letter to the secretary of the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Haider Hussain in recognition of his services towards the game.





It is important to mention that former international hockey player Haider Hussain has organised more than 40 domestic men’s, women’s and junior level competitions besides organising several training camps in the city to promote the national game.



Haider also played an important role in the hurriedly organised National Hockey Championship at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi last year.



Khokar said Haider is a reliable and hardworking person and hoped he will continue with the same spirit in the future as well.



The PHF president added that “we need such people to promote the [national] game at the grassroots level”.



The Express Tribune