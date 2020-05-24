Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

MHC waiting for green light to reopen pitches

Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh

THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are still waiting for a reply from the Sports Ministry on the reopening of pitches for training.



Field hockey has yet to get its freedom from the government amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MHC submitted a proposal, titled 'Project Hockey Restart', to the Sports Ministry recently, outlining temporary changes to training protocols.

"We have yet to receive a reply from the Sports Ministry on field training.

"A decision might come after June 9 if the situation in the country remains positive like now," said MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.

Anil added: "Our proposal outlines safety guidelines for players before, during and after training only.

"It does not cover tournaments.

"Once freedom is granted (to restart training), the competitions committee will hold a meeting and plan for the first tournament (Razak Cup) after the Conditional Movement Control Order."

The Razak Cup on Aug 21-29 could be the first local hockey event post-Covid-19.

"We will come up with safety guidelines for local matches.

"We have had discussions online on guidelines for tournaments, even though were are not sure on whether the Razak Cup will be given the green light by the government."

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.