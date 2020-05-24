By Jugjet Singh



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are still waiting for a reply from the Sports Ministry on the reopening of pitches for training.





Field hockey has yet to get its freedom from the government amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



The MHC submitted a proposal, titled 'Project Hockey Restart', to the Sports Ministry recently, outlining temporary changes to training protocols.



"We have yet to receive a reply from the Sports Ministry on field training.



"A decision might come after June 9 if the situation in the country remains positive like now," said MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.



Anil added: "Our proposal outlines safety guidelines for players before, during and after training only.



"It does not cover tournaments.



"Once freedom is granted (to restart training), the competitions committee will hold a meeting and plan for the first tournament (Razak Cup) after the Conditional Movement Control Order."



The Razak Cup on Aug 21-29 could be the first local hockey event post-Covid-19.



"We will come up with safety guidelines for local matches.



"We have had discussions online on guidelines for tournaments, even though were are not sure on whether the Razak Cup will be given the green light by the government."



New Straits Times