India's three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passed away at 95, on Monday. Balbir Sr, one of the country's most accomplished hockey players, had been facing multiple health issues for over two weeks.





He was in a semi-comatose state since 18 May and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever.



He was hospitalised after experiencing high fever and suffered three cardiac arrests during the course of his treatment.



Meanwhile, some prominent sports personalities took to Twitter to pay homage to the hockey legend. Here are a few reactions: