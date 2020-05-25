A look back at the outstanding career of three-time Olympic gold champion Balbir Singh Sr, a spectacular athlete who dazzled on the hockey field.

Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Dosanjh (popularly known as Balbir Senior), passed away at the age of 95 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. To celebrate the legendary career of an outstanding player, here's a look at the legacy he left behind. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Balbir (Sr) was a three-time Olympic gold medallist. He inspired India's triumph at the 1936 Olympics. Former India coach Harbail Singh noticed the talented youngster in Balbir, took him under his wing and and the rest is history. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

His had his first taste of gold at the 1948 London Olympics. Balbir (Sr) scored a brace and helped India beat Great Britain 4-0 in the final. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Four years later at the Helsinki Olympics, Balbir (Sr) was appointed as the Indian team's vice-captain. He scored a hat-trick against Great Britain in the semifinals and followed it up with a stunning five goals in the final against the Netherlands. Indian won 6-1 and Balbir (Sr) bagged his second Olympic gold. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

With a remarkable performance in that final, he etched his name in the history books by setting a new Olympic record for most goals scored by an individual in an Olympic men's hockey final. His world record remains unbeaten till date. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Balbir (Sr) led the Indian national hockey team at the next Olympic Games, which were held in Melbourne in 1956. He was also the flag bearer of the entire Indian contingent. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Balbir (Sr) and co. defeated arch-rival Pakitan 1-0 in the summit clash to claim a remarkable third consecutive Olympic gold medal. They received a heroes welcome back home. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Balbir (Sr) was the manager of the Indian team that clinched gold at the 1975 men's hockey World Cup. Previously he had coached the national team that won bronze at the 1971 edition. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHVIES

Balbir (Sr) was awarded with several honours after his retirement. In 1957, he received the first Padma Shri award in the sports category. In 2006, he won the 'Best Sikh Hockey Player' award. In 2015, he was conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: R.V. MOORTHY

In his illustrious playing career from 1947-1958, Balbir (Sr) won 61 international caps and scored a whopping 246 goals. His dedication to the sport, his country and his goal-scoring prowess on the field are just few of the things he will always be remembered by. Photo: AKHILESH KUMAR

