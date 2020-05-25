Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: VIBGYOR of Balbir Singh Senior

Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 10:00 | Hits: 60
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Born: Dec 31, 1924 (in Olympic record book Oct 10, 1924 died: May 25, 2020) father- Sardar Dalip Singh (village Haripur Khalsa, District Jalandhar), mother-Karam Kaur, daughter- Sushbir Bhomia, Grandson- Kabir Bhomia.



*Following 7 records of Balbir Singh Senior are unique in Olympics Hockey -

Category

Record

Most Goals in the final match

5 goals in Helsinki Olympics vs. Netherlands on July 24, 1952 in 6-1 Indian triumph

Hat trick in succession

3 goals in SF vs. Britain and 5 goals in Final vs. Netherlands in 1952 Helsinki Olympics

Double Hat trick in a match

6 goals in London Olympics vs. Argentina on Aug 4,1948 in 9-1 Indian  triumph

Top Scorer in Olympics

9 goals in 1952 Helsinki Olympics in 3 matches

Individual Gold Medals

3 in successive Olympics-London(1948),Helsinki(1952) and Melbourne(1956)

Biggest goal difference in Olympic Hockey

India have 38 goals for and goals against 0 in 1956 Olympics under Balbir’s Captaincy

Two in one

Twice Flag bearer of Indian Contingent(1952 and 1956 Olympics) and captain of victorious Indian Hockey team in 1956

 

*Balbir Singh Dosanjh(popularly known as Balbir Senior)- Playing Records

Year

Caps

Goals

Overseas Tour in the year 1954

16

83

Overseas Tour in the year 1955

37

141

Played in 3 Olympics:1948,1952,1956

8

22

Total

61

246

*Manager of victorious Indian team in Kuala Lumpur World Cup (1975)

*Balbir Singh has chosen in 16 as Iconic Olympians from all participants and all disciplines since inception of Olympics (1896) during London (2012) Olympics.
Balbir is the only hockey player, only Asian male and only Indian who was honoured in this manner.

*Awards- Padma Shri (1957), Major Dhyan Chand Life Time Achievement Award by Hockey India in 2015.

