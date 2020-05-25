By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Born: Dec 31, 1924 (in Olympic record book Oct 10, 1924 died: May 25, 2020) father- Sardar Dalip Singh (village Haripur Khalsa, District Jalandhar), mother-Karam Kaur, daughter- Sushbir Bhomia, Grandson- Kabir Bhomia.





*Following 7 records of Balbir Singh Senior are unique in Olympics Hockey -

Category Record Most Goals in the final match 5 goals in Helsinki Olympics vs. Netherlands on July 24, 1952 in 6-1 Indian triumph Hat trick in succession 3 goals in SF vs. Britain and 5 goals in Final vs. Netherlands in 1952 Helsinki Olympics Double Hat trick in a match 6 goals in London Olympics vs. Argentina on Aug 4,1948 in 9-1 Indian triumph Top Scorer in Olympics 9 goals in 1952 Helsinki Olympics in 3 matches Individual Gold Medals 3 in successive Olympics-London(1948),Helsinki(1952) and Melbourne(1956) Biggest goal difference in Olympic Hockey India have 38 goals for and goals against 0 in 1956 Olympics under Balbir’s Captaincy Two in one Twice Flag bearer of Indian Contingent(1952 and 1956 Olympics) and captain of victorious Indian Hockey team in 1956

*Balbir Singh Dosanjh(popularly known as Balbir Senior)- Playing Records Year Caps Goals Overseas Tour in the year 1954 16 83 Overseas Tour in the year 1955 37 141 Played in 3 Olympics:1948,1952,1956 8 22 Total 61 246

*Manager of victorious Indian team in Kuala Lumpur World Cup (1975)



*Balbir Singh has chosen in 16 as Iconic Olympians from all participants and all disciplines since inception of Olympics (1896) during London (2012) Olympics.

Balbir is the only hockey player, only Asian male and only Indian who was honoured in this manner.



*Awards- Padma Shri (1957), Major Dhyan Chand Life Time Achievement Award by Hockey India in 2015.



Fieldhockey.com