



Following the launch of the Return to Sport Toolkit and imminent return of community sport, #HockeyatHome has become #ReturnToHockey, meaning attention has turned to the excitement and anticipation of getting back on the pitch.





Since late March when the COVID-19 restrictions took hold, Hockey Australia has been rolling out daily #HockeyatHome video content featuring a host of Kookaburras and Hockeyroos stars, as well as input from national coaches, High Performance staff and umpires and officials.



We sincerely thank everyone of them who filmed and provided quality content for the #HockeyatHome series. The videos have been really well received and we hope you enjoyed watching them at home and learning from some of the world’s best.



A huge thanks also to the Member Associations, clubs, schools and everyone who liked and shared the #HockeyatHome content and those that got involved and posted their own hockey videos from home.



Now that restrictions are starting to ease across the country and guidelines have been released on the return to group training (albeit at different rates depending on the state or territory), Hockey Australia’s focus has shifted to emphasise the best things about hockey and all of the reasons we can’t wait to get back out there playing again.



To do that we will start to feature various people across all facets of the Australian hockey community, including a special interview series hosted by Hockey Australia Board Member and popular Network Ten news presenter Sandra Sully.



So keep an eye out on the Hockey Australia, Kookaburras and Hockeyroos social media channels for an array of #ReturnToHockey content.



And if you were loving the regular #HockeyatHome segments never fear, there will be a host of #HockeyatHome content and videos continuing to be thrown in, including Hockey LIVE and the Hockey Hits Spotify playlists to help keep you engaged and connected as we all go through this transition phase together.



Make sure you are following all of the relevant Hockey Australia social media channels and feel free to post a video on your own socials describing what you are most looking forward to about playing hockey again and simply tag #ReturnToHockey.

Finally, if you have missed any of the #HockeyatHome content so far, you can catch them all on the Hockey Australia YouTube channel.

