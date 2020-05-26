

Evergreen: Hockey defender Juliani (right) is 35 but still eager to play in her fifth Commonwealth Games.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian National women’s hockey defender Juliani Mohd Din will turn 35 in November with no plans of calling it a day anytime soon – she has some unfinished business.





The Sabahan, the most experienced player in the national team with 180 caps since 2006, wants to play in her fifth consecutive Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Both will be held in 2022.



Juliani, who made her international debut at the Doha Asian Games in 2006, will only settle down after she retires from the national team in 2022.



Juliani, an Air Force sergeant at the Sungai Besi camp, is the pillar of the national team and wants to continue playing for the country for two more years.



“With the retirement of national captain Siti Noor Amarina (Ruhani) in March, I am now the most senior player in the team.



“And I believe my services are still needed to marshall the defence.“Although I will turn 35 soon, I am still as fit and fast as ever, ” said Juliani, who helped Malaysia to win their first ever bronze medal in the Asian Champions Trophy in Kakamigahara, Japan in 2013.



Juliani said she wants to be the first Sabahan woman player to feature in five Commonwealth and Asian Games in 2022.



My mission is to help Malaysia reach the semi-finals in Hangzhou after finishing fifth in the last four Asiads in Doha (2006), Guangzhou (2010), Incheon (2014) and Jakarta (2018).



She featured in four Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2006, New Delhi (2010), Glasgow (2014) and Gold Coast, Australia (2018).



Juliani said she has not married because of her commitments to the national team.



“My first love is hockey and my dream is to wear the armband before I retire.



“It will be really great if I can be the skipper of the national team as I will the first Sabahan player to do so.



“I will only settle down after I retire in 2022, ” said Juliani, who helped Malaysia to win indoor gold in the Philippines SEA Games last December.



The Star of Malaysia