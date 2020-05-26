Guwahati may witness another mega sporting event and this time in hockey field. The city is considered







Recently the president of the Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra, who is also the president of International Hockey Federation (FIH), in a discussion with the Assam Olympic Association via video conference, mentioned that Guwahati may be a good venue for the next FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup. If State Government agrees then the event can be allotted to Guwahati.



Admitting the news the treasurer of the Assam Olympic Association Tapan Kumar Das, who is also the secretary of the Assam Hockey, said The Sentinel, "Batra is interested to allot the event to Guwahati and he shared the matter with the secretary Lakhya Konwar and other officials of the Assam Olympic Association during the discussion. If it happens it will be really good news for the State hockey."



COVID-19 pandemic already made huge impact in the world's sports arena. Several international events were either cancelled or postponed for a long period. Even different Sports Associations of the State are facing trouble to prepare their new annual calendar as sports activities cannot be resumed till the clearance comes from the State Government.



However Das said, "The FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup will likely to be held in the third-quarter of 2021 and it is the ray of hope for us. There is enough time in our hand."



He also added Batra will likely to visit Guwahati after the situation turns normal and will meet with the Chief Minister to discuss the matter.



It may be mentioned here that Guwahati is now a very popular destination for World sporting events. In 2017 Guwahati hosted FIFA Men's U-17 World Cup soccer. The city is again selected to host the forthcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup which is scheduled to be held in February-March, 2021.



