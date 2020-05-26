As would be expected for a hockey legend such as Balbir Singh Sr. there are many tributes being paid to him. Below are links to those tributes.





Hoped to see Balbir Singh live till 100: Harcharan Singh





Three-time Olympic gold medallist hockey veteran Balbir Singh Sr. PTI



Indervir Grewal



India lost one of its greatest sports legends on Monday. One of the last surviving players from the golden era of hockey, Balbir Singh Senior passed away at the age of 95.



https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/hoped-to-see-balbir-singh-live-till-100-harcharan-singh-89837



Tributes pour in as legendary Balbir Singh Sr undertakes his final journey



From Kohli to Bindra: India's sporting community remembers the ‘rare role model’



India's sporting community mourned the loss of an "inspiration" after hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr died on Monday, calling him a "rare role model" whose achievements will motivate the next generation of athletes.



https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/tributes-pour-in-as-legendary-balbir-singh-sr-undertakes-his-final-journey-89797



Balbir Singh Senior was India's best ever scorer, says Gurbux





Olympics hockey gold medallist Gurbux Singh. File Photo



Olympic hockey gold medallist Gurbux Singh on Monday rated legendary Balbir Singh Senior as India's best ever scorer and someone who inspired him in his early days.



https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/balbir-singh-senior-was-indias-best-ever-scorer-says-gurbux-89799



If there was a hockey legend after Dhyan Chand, it was Balbir: Milkha Singh



Balbir and Milkha competed together at the highest level for the country in their respective games and even worked together for Punjab Sports department in the 1960s.





Hockey legend Balbir Singh was a three-time Olympic gold medallist - PTI



If anyone qualifies to be called a legend in Indian hockey after Dhyan Chand, it’s Balbir Singh Senior, said iconic Milkha Singh, condoling the death of his ‘great friend’



https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/balbir-singh-sr-passes-away-dead-milkha-singh-dhyan-chand-indian-hockey-news/article31671921.ece



A day with the hockey legend Balbir Singh



“At the 1948 victory ceremony, as the Tricolour was going up, I felt as if I was going up, too. I felt as if I was flying,” Balbir Singh said in an interview at his Chandigarh residence in February.



Ayan Acharya





Triple Olympic gold-medallist Balbir Singh with his daughter, Sushbir, at his residence in Chandigarh. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



The highway from Delhi to Chandigarh is a trip through history and geography. The fables of Kurukshetra and the bloody past of Panipat are complemented by broad roads, flanked by picturesque greenery.



https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/balbir-singh-sr-passes-away-indina-hockey-olympic-gold-medallist-chandigarh-tokyo/article31671214.ece



Remembering Balbir Singh and his hockey fairy



On the wall at the Punjab University ground, where the team trained, Balbir Singh had got it written in big bold letters: “Gaining World Supremacy is Our Goal.”



Uthra Ganesan





Besides the wizardry with the stick, people felt connected to Balbir Singh for the warmth of his persona. - FILE PHOTO/ PTI



February 3, 2009, the city of Chandigarh, much quieter than it is now. Not too many things are as welcome as a lovely, warm north Indian winter morning. House number 1067, Sector 36 C, though, can claim to out-welcome and out-warm it.



https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/balbir-singh-sr-tribute-hockey-punjab-olympic-medals-sai/article31670242.ece



Balbir Singh Sr: Always a star among stars



Balbir Singh Senior was part of three gold medal-winning Olympic teams before taking over as the manager of the national team. He played and managed at a time when hockey players were treated as celebrities by the movie world.



Nandakumar Marar





After winning two more Olympic golds (1952 Helsinki and 1956 Melbourne), Balbir helmed India’s World Cup Hockey title-win in Kuala Lumpur in 1975. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Balbir Singh Senior was part of three gold medal-winning Olympic teams before taking over as the manager of the national team. He played and managed at a time when hockey players were treated as celebrities by the movie world and were invited to post-win felicitations by Bollywood celebrities, playing exhibition games with these reel stars. Recently, his Olympic heroics were immortalised in the movie Goal.



https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/balbir-singh-sr-always-a-start-among-stars/article31669662.ece



Sportstar Archives: Balbir Singh Sr – The coach who loved his team like family



Balbir Singh Sr was always brilliant a tactician and manager who took up the challenge of coaching the Indian hockey team during a tough period.



K.P. MOHAN





Balbir Singh Sr always knew how to motivate his wards as he led the Indian team to its maiden World Cup win in 1975. - N. Srinivasan



“Many people have asked me why I have taken up this job at this time and that too with a weak team.” Balbir Singh's answer to this is a counter question: “Do you desert your own children just because they are weak?" The chief coach of the Indian hockey team needs no introduction. The very name inspires awe and respect not only among his trainees, but the assistant coaches as well. As Balbir himself put it during a chat with The Sportstar prior to the national team's departure for Dubai: "Even they (pointing towards assistant coach Balbir Singh (jr) and junior team's assistant coach Vinod Kumar) are like my children, not to speak of these boys (gesturing towards skipper Surinder Singh Sodhi and winger Charanjit Kumar)."



https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/indian-hockey-legend-balbir-singh-senior-archives-interview-coach-1975-world-cup-olympics/article31669300.ece



M. M. Somaya pays tribute to late Balbir Singh Sr



Hockey has indeed lost its brightest star and signalled the end of an era. RIP Balbir Sir. Thank you for inspiring a generation of hockey players.



M. M. Somaya





M. M. Somaya: There seemed a halo of calmness around him. Call it charisma or mystical presence, there was something special in this man that touched your heart at the very first meeting. - AKHILESH KUMAR



Growing up in Bombay, I had read a lot about Balbir Singh’s accomplishments. As though his three Olympic gold medals were not enough, he had gone on to be the manager of the successful team at the World Cup at Kuala Lumpur in 1975. He also held the coveted post of director (sports) in Punjab.



https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/indian-hockey-balbir-singh-sr-tribute-memories-mm-somaya/article31669168.ece



Balbir Singh: India mourns loss of hockey legend and independence hero





Balbir Singh pictured (l) in London in 1948 with Indian High Commissioner Krishna Menon and in Melbourne in 1956, leading the team to another gold



Indian sport is mourning the loss of one of its greatest heroes - hockey player Balbir Singh - who helped the newly independent country win its ever gold medal at the 1948 London Olympics.



https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-52787972



Many more tributes are found at https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/hockey