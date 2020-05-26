Team S2H







Balbir Singh Senior liked to keep it simple.



Especially as a centre-forward so dreaded by opponents. Scoring, was his mantra, and in as ruthlessly a simple way as possible.





The legend, who passed away on Monday after a long innings of 95, believed in simplicity when it came to match tactics and strategy as well, it would appear.



During the 2010 Men’s World Cup in New Delhi, he was greeted by a battery of journalists whenever he turned up at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium.



Invariably, the questions concerned the modern game and India’s ability or lack of it to adjust to the constantly



changing scenario involving rules, tactics, strategy and training methods.



An age-old question came up and Balbir, who reportedly left opposing defenders looking like lumbering cart-horses during days of yore, was asked what would be the formation best suited for India.



If not the obsolete 5-3-2, would it be the 4-2-4 or the 3-3-3-1?



“Use any formation you want,” he said. “But when you attack, you should create space. When you defend, deny space.”



It cut a long story short. Like the route he used to take to goal that yielded two in the epic 1948 Olympic final in London where India bearded the British Lion in its own den and five in the 1952 Helsinki Olympic final when the Dutch were beaten 6-1 to give Balbir the second of three Olympic gold medals. A record for individual goal-scoring in an Olympic final.



Balbir was to serve Indian hockey long after retirement.



He fittingly presided over what arguably was Indian hockey’s best ever moment – the 1975 World Cup triumph in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



As head coach, Balbir steered the team to its first – and sadly, only – World Cup title.



It’s probably the most significant success in the country’s hockey history – perhaps even more than any Olympic triumph.



After all, more than 100 nations were affiliated to the FIH in 1975 – more than double that in 1956 when Balbir won his third Olympic gold as a player in Melbourne.



It took as much deft play and strategy to plot the World Cup win.



Balbir braved criticism from certain quarters concerning the benching of Aslam Sher Khan, the robust right-back who played second fiddle to the Surjit Singh-Michael Kindo duo.



But the minutes ticked away in the semifinal against hosts Malaysia with India trailing 1-2.



To make matters worse Surjit, the penalty corner expert off-colour on the day. It was time for Balbir to play his master card.



He brought in Aslam for hockey’s most famous substitution.



Balbir kept Surjit on the pitch, however, explaining later that being substituted could have devastated the young defender.



Instead, he brought out the efficient Michael Kindo and the combative Aslam ran on to the pitch as anxiety grew on the bench.



The rest is oft-related history. Aslam slammed in the equaliser from a penalty corner before Harcharan SIngh scored the match-winner in extra-time.



Balbir persisted with Aslam in the final against a slick Pakistan, hot favourites for the title.



Surjit, who struggled in the semifinal, and Aslam played their roles to perfection.



Surjit scored the equalizer from a penalty corner in the second half and Aslam relentlessly kept a tight leash on the Pakistan forwards in a 2-1 victory.



As captain Ajit Pal Singh held the magnificent trophy aloft, Balbir and his charges had scripted Indian hockey’s most glorious chapter.



