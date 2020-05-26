Team S2H







PRIME MINISTER NARENDER MODI: “Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers”.





FORMER INDIAN CAPTAIN: “Zafar Iqbal I don’t know how to express my feelings about the demise Balbir Saheb. I met him just before lockdown period in a function organised by times of india. He was a wonderful person and so loving, caring. He was our chief coach for yrs & never ever shown that he was one the greatest player and scorer. I do remember his words during a match said to me so quietly that I also used to hit like you during my playing and it was so inspiring that I still remember. My condolences to Mr Kabir in particular and family members. Rest his soul in Peace. GOD bless”.



FIH PRESIDENT DR. NARINDER BATRA: A measure of a player’s greatness is not just in the skill he exhibits on the hockey pitch but also in the fondness and affection with which he is remembered across nations many years after he last graced the game. Balbir Singh Dosanjh’s life is ample testimony to his greatness. Named as one of the 16 Iconic Olympians by the International Olympic Committee in 2012. I will cherish the simplicity, humility and pride that he brought to bear in his own charming way. His ready wit and willingness to share his vast knowledge were stand out features. Indeed, Balbir Singh ji leaves behind a rich legacy that cuts across all sport and physical boundaries. My prayers are with his family and the entire sporting community that mourns his passing.





Mortal remains of departed soul



WORLD CUP GOLD MEDALLIST HJS CHIMNI: Very deeply hurt to hear the big loss of passing away of a great personality who made a great contribution to nation in sports. Had the privilege of speaking to him a few days back in kind courtesy Kabir (his grand son) and got carried away hearing his voice. May Waheguru bless the very noble soul to always rest in peace and give strength to the family to bear this unbearable loss. Also on behalf of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Tournament Society our prayers are for the legacy to go on.



M M SOMAYA, OLYMPIC CAPTAIN: The discipline that he maintained enabled him to retain a sharp memory and excellent health. He always alluded to his glass of cold milk that was the secret of his fitness and immense energy. During our last meeting in March this year, he had the same angelic smile and maintained the poise and serenity that he had when I first met him. At age 96 and mobbed by many admirers, he took the time to say, “No. 4 (my shirt number), how are you and how is your friend Joe (Joaquim Carvalho).” His passing is a personal loss since I was greatly influenced by his managerial style…Hockey has indeed lost its brightest star and signalled the end of an era. RIP Balbir Sir. Thank you for inspiring a generation of hockey players.



FOUR-TIME OLYMPIAN FROM KENYA: Avtar Singh Sohal Our heartfelt condolences to the family May Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace. Great hockey player and great personality. Legend, he has many Olympic records which very unique



