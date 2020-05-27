

Balbir Singh with MS Dhoni. PTI file



His name was synonymous with hockey but Balbir Singh Sr was not immune to the charm of India's favourite sport — cricket. He once told former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni that "your victory contributes towards my good health".





The 95-year-old Singh, who won a three consecutive Olympics gold medals, died in Mohali on Monday.



The encounter with Dhoni happened four years ago when the Indian team was at the PCA stadium in Mohali ahead of their World T20 tie against Australia. Singh wanted to convey his good wishes to the team before the game.



Dhoni had thanked him and enquired about his health, to which the legend had smiled and replied, "Your victory contributes towards my good health."



Singh had told PTI, "I came to wish the team to win their third world title and complete their own golden hat-trick."



India defeated Australia to make the semifinals before going down to the West Indies in that edition of the World T20.



India had won the World T20 title in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011.



The hockey icon was battling multiple health issues and had been on life support for over two weeks.



The Tribune