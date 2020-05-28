



Hockey Ireland notes and welcomes the plans published by the Irish Government, Sport Ireland and Sport Northern Ireland concerning the roadmaps relating to the possible return of sporting activity, including Hockey.





Hockey Ireland is working closely with Sport Ireland and Sport Northern Ireland to develop guidance and protocols to enable a safe return to hockey activities, including training and competitions.



It is important to note that our return to hockey protocols have NOT been released and that the Irish Government has NOT listed hockey as one of the sports that can resume activity. Therefore, we are reminding the hockey community to continue to adhere to current restrictions and to refrain from organising on-field activity.



We will continue to monitor the dates and timelines for a return to play as appropriate, in line with the advice and guidance of the Government and Sporting Authorities. Our current restrictions and arrangements remain under constant review at this time. The Board of Hockey Ireland still firmly hopes to be able to return to Hockey competitions this year, subject of course to public health guidance.



Hockey Ireland would again like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time and appreciates the efforts many of you are going to in order to continue training while at home.



Please keep safe. For further information on Covid-19: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html



https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/



Irish Hockey Association media release