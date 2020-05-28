

Surbiton Men 2018 League Finals



Following on from their league success this year, Surbiton will once again have double representation in the reformatted 2020/21 Euro Hockey League (EHL) competitions.





Both teams were set to feature in the 2019/20 EHL FINAL8 back in April, with Surbiton’s men having defeated Real Club de Polo and Dinamo Kazan in the KO16 and KO8 rounds back in October.



However that tournament has now been provisionally pushed back to 14-18 October, subject to the Dutch government giving clearance for the event to go ahead. Surbiton’s women will take on Der Club an der Alster at 4pm BST on Wednesday 14 October before their men will be in action at 6:15pm against HC Bloemendaal on the same day.



That means the EHL have also had to re-evaluate their plans for the 2020/21 competitions. Instead of hosting the Men’s KO16 event in October, three separate competitions will now take place in Easter 2021 – the EHL Men’s FINAL12, the EHL Cup and the EHL Women’s FINAL8.



The Women’s FINAL8 will take place between 1-5 April 2021, with Surbiton’s women representing England having been declared this season’s champions last month.



The Men’s FINAL12 will take place between 31 March – 5 April 2021 and will also have representation from Surbiton.



After finishing second in the Men’s Hockey League, Hampstead & Westminster will take part in the EHL Cup which will also take place during Easter 2021.



East Grinstead’s women – who were runners-up in the Investec Women’s Hockey League – will contest the EuroClub Trophy during Easter 2021.



However this season’s EHL U14 event – which Surbiton’s juniors were due to participate in – has been cancelled.



For more information on the changes to the EHL competitions, please click here.



England Hockey Board Media release