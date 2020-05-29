



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has revealed the composition of its Commissions for 2020, with various members of the hockey family being named on these important working groups.



Joining an IOC Commission for the first time is FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, who has been chosen for the Olympic Channel Commission. Additionally, FIH Executive Board Members Marijke Fleuren and Tayyab Ikram have been reappointed to the Women in Sport and Olympic Solidarity Commissions respectively, with former Germany superstar Moritz Fürste, who as a player won Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, continuing his role on the ‘Sport and Active Society Commission.'



Dr Robin E. Mitchell, the President of the Fiji Hockey Association and a long time representative of hockey with the Olympic movement, continues to sit on the Coordination for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad Tokyo 2020 and the IOC Members Election Commissions respectively, as well as participating alongside Marijke Fleuren on the Women in Sport Commission. Dr Mitchell is also the Vice-Chair the of the Medical and Scientific Commission, and Chair of the Olympic Solidarity Commission.



In a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach, Dr Batra – who became an IOC member in June 2019 – expressed his gratitude for selection. “I am deeply honoured and thankful to be appointed as a Member of the Olympic Channel Commission and happily accept this appointment”, said Dr Batra. “It is a matter of immense pride to further serve in the IOC in this additional role.”





European Hockey Federation (EHF) President Marijke Fleuren and Tayyab Ikram, the Chief Executive Officer of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), also gave their reactions to the respective reappointments.



Marijke Fleuren said: “I am honoured and grateful to Thomas Bach and his friends within IOC to be able to continue the work I am doing within FIH and EHF. I am in the unique position that I can swap the ‘talk’ about EquallyAmazing in a ‘walk’ by continuously delivering the routes handed out by IOC and our Erasmus+ partner SwinG to all our National Associations. Piece by piece I see women’s self-confidence growing, supported by men. I see them taking the hurdles and making the next step with their heads upright.”



Tayyab Ikram said: “I’m delighted to be part of the Olympic movement, particularly the Olympic Solidarity Commission as its main objectives are to assist sport development and athletes. And these objectives are also two key pillars of what I want to do in my life. This Commission plays an important role to accomplish the IOC vision.”



It is fantastic news that the hockey family continues to be well represented in the IOC Commissions – congratulations to all on their respective appointments.



