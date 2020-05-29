Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Museum to have hockey legend’s portrait soon

The SGPC has announced to instal the portrait of hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior, who passed away on Monday, at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple complex here.



Gobind Singh Longowal, SGPC chief, said: “Balbir Singh Senior represented India in Olympics and hockey tournaments in his ‘Sikhi saroop’. The purpose of installing his portrait in the museum is that the younger generation should idolise him.”

The SGPC, meanwhile, has offered its inns to accommodate Punjabis who have been quarantined on returning to India.

He said Punjabis had complained about poor arrangements at hotels, where they have been quarantined. “Our inns have been transformed into quarantined zones as per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry. They can be quarantined there free of cost,” he said.

The Tribune

