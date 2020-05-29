

High target: Iren Hussin (left) wants to be a regular with the Malaysian national women’s hockey squad.



KUALA LUMPUR: Iren Hussin has a habit of scoring goals.





The Kota Belud-born girl first hit the limelight when she converted 10 penalty corner goals to finish as top scorer in the National Under-16 tournament in 2016, earning herself a place in the national team to the Under-18 Asia Cup that year.



At the Philippines SEA Games indoor hockey even last December, she netted six goals as Malaysia swept to gold. Only Nur Aisyah Yaacob, with eight, had more goals than her.



The Sabahan who took up hockey at the age of 12 in 2013, plans to continue with her habit.



Now 19, she was called up for national junior training in February for the Junior Asia Cup, which had been scheduled to be held in Kakamigahara, Japan, in April.



The tournament has since been postponed but Iren remains hungry for more success.



“Scoring six goals in the SEA Games has motivated me to continue delivering for Malaysia in tournaments.



“I also want to be a regular player in the national junior as well in the national team. I will continue to train harder to be a solid defender and a penalty corner drag flicker,” said Iren, who has four older siblings – three brothers and a sister.



“I want to represent Malaysia in bigger tournaments like the Asia Cup, Asian Champions Trophy, Commonwealth and Asian Games,” said Iren, who is doing her pre-university studies at Malaysia Sabah Sports School in Kota Kinabalu.



Iren played for Sabah in the Under-19 Malaysian Junior Hockey League from 2015 until last year.



She has also played in the National Women’s League for four years, representing Terengganu for two years from 2017. She featured for home state Sabah last year.



The Star of Malaysia