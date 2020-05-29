



One year ago, the U.S. O-60 Women’s Masters Team won the first ever gold medal in international masters history. As the team prepares for the World Masters Hockey World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, now taking place in September 2021, they reflected back on all the things that made last year’s trip a success.





On making the team:



“I immediately felt welcomed into a new family. A family of intelligent, kind, inclusive, funny, talented athletes whose years of experience in the [field] hockey world I was in awe of. The love and support each woman showed me daily will never be forgotten.” - Josie Worthington, Owings Mills, Md.



“The experience was extra special for us because we started out playing [field] hockey together when we were 12 years old. Back then, they did not have girls’ sports in junior high school and our hockey player moms taught us how to play. Until Belgium, the last time we had played on the same team was with our 1976 Quakertown High School Buxmont Championship team.” - Diane Angstadt, Middletown, Pa. & Jane Shaw Cygan, Quakertown, Pa.



“I have to say that I was nervous that I wouldn’t meet the challenge. I had never played internationally before and I wasn’t sure what to expect. My main thought and the one that made me step up my game was the thought that I didn’t want to let these amazing, strong, teammates of mine down!” - Sue Mota, Flemington, N.J.



On playing at the Grand Master Hockey European Trophy and traveling to Belgium:



“The tournament hosts welcomed USA with open arms, the opposing teams were friendly and supportive, and it was a joy to be playing against other women our own age who possessed our same passion for field hockey. - Linda Kreiser, Middletown, Pa., captain



“Warming up before a game in the forest of Antwerp was an incredibly unforgettable experience. Singing our national anthem while standing shoulder to shoulder with my teammates still gives me chills and brings tears to my eyes.” - Sandy Martinez, Lakeside, Calif.



“Going to Belgium was a wonderful experience that gave me a chance to play internationally and to meet players, both men and woman, from around the world. To be a part of the first U.S. O-60 Women’s Masters Team and to bring a home a gold medal was truly amazing. - Pam Sherry, Collegeville, Pa.



“Food, glorious food! When in Belgium... get the waffles! Part of our adventure into Antwerp Central was finding a true Belgian “wafel” - and after much searching, we found the perfect place at Broodjes Wafels., but truthfully the place found us. After a long walk to the cathedral from the train station, pauses for pictures and “quick” souvenir stops (look! magnets! postcards!) we needed a place to sit (ice for Di’s knee). A very kind and helpful waiter explained the difference between the Belgian and French wafels - lighter and crisper versus denser and sweeter. We were very happy to have the light and crispy style with chocolate and whipped cream on the side. Delicious to the last crumb.” - Deb Atkins, Quarryville, Pa.



On winning:



“With only two weekends of total team practices, I was amazed at how well gelled as a team both on and off the field.” - Jeri Myers, Parkesburg, Pa.



“Each game we kept getting better and better. We were able to come together from all regions across the country to accomplish something great. Everyone had the same mindset, to play great [field] hockey to the best of our ability. During the final game the team never stopped playing from the time the whistle blew to start the game, to the time the whistle blew to stop the game. Receiving our medals and standing on the stage with Kreis[er] holding the trophy is a true cherished memory!” - Cathy Jackson, Wilmington, Del.



“Playing the 0-60 European Trophy championship game in the Dragon’s club beautiful hockey stadium was such an amazing experience. I told myself over and over not to be distracted by the game clock which faced the second half goal I was defending. And when the gold medal game ended, I looked for our center back Rudy to say, “We did it!” The celebration was beautiful!” - Lorraine Lewis, Bethesda, Md.



Looking ahead:



The team is staying connected with regular Zoom calls, weekly workouts and daily group chats. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to travel and train together in preparation for the World Cup in Cape Town in 2021. Check out the U.S. O-60 Women's Masters Team's ' Staying in Touch' video!



