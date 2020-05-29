By Jugjet Singh





FILE PIX: S. Kumar.



TWO-TIME World Best Goalkeeper David Harte and the legendary S. Kumar will be the "mouth-watering" speakers during a Malaysia Hockey Confederation's (MHC) Webinar on June 5.





The moderator will be Arul Selvaraj, a former national men's juniors and seniors coach.



Irishman Harte is no stranger to Malaysian hockey fans. Those who have met him, when he was playing in the Malaysia Hockey League, know how friendly and accommodating, the gentle 1.96m giant is, for pictures and autographs



The Webinar will be held at 8pm Malaysian time, and the topic is "What it takes to be a world No 1 goalkeeper".



"This will be my second Webinar with the MHC, and I believe it will be another exhilarating experience," said Arul, who is based in Dublin, Ireland.



MHC held their first Webinar on May 16 and the topic was "Creating a Winning Touch."



"Having a good goalkeeper is what a team need to be confident in attack and also defence, and Malaysia always have had a steady hand between the posts with Kumar as an excellent example," said Arul.



Arul coaches University Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the MHL, and with David Harte on his side, his team snatched a treble: Charity Shield, League title and TNB Cup this season.



"Harte and Kumar have vast experience playing in many top-notch tournaments and fans, as well as hockey coaches, can pick their brains during the Webinar," said Arul.





Harte was named FIH Goalkeeper of the Year in 2016 and 2017.



Harte, who captained Ireland to their first Olympic Games in 108 years when the Green Machine qualified for the Rio Olympics, also won Goalkeeper of the Tournament awards at the 2014 Champions Challenge in Malaysia and the 2015 EuroHockey Nations Championship.



Kumar, who is Malaysia's most distinguished goalkeeper, retired from competitive hockey in February after a 20-year career spanning 321 international matches since 1999.



The Tampin-born Kumar is now attending Level Two online coaching courses, as he wants to help the nation nurture goalkeepers.



One of Kumar's most memorable achievements was being named as the Best Goalkeeper in the World League Round Three in London, where he helped Malaysia finish fourth and qualify for the 2018 World Cup.



New Straits Times