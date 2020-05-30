By Jugjet Singh





MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh. - NSTP/File pic



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) sent out a circular on Thursday, explaining the delay in paying prize money for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) which had ended on Feb 22.





This came about after Hockademy women's team manager Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman questioned the delay on their official Facebook page.



"MHC CEO Norfaraha Hashim sent out a circular to all participating teams explaining why MHC have yet to pay out the prize money even though the MHL was completed at the tail end of February.



"Here, I would like to state that people who are managing a team should be wise enough to understand the Covid-19 pandemonium which has made normal tasks become difficult or almost impossible for many companies and organisations.



"Only one team is making all the noise, while the rest of the men's and women's team management seem to understand the situation quite well," said MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.



The MHC circular read: "Referring to the nonpayment of the MHL prize money, MHC wouldd like to inform teams that due to the Covid-19 pandemic which started early in the year, many programmes that had been planned by the MHC were affected.



"This includes the payment of MHL prize money. MHC is in the process of speeding up payments to prize winners.



"For the teams' information, this is a normal process after every MHL season ends, and payment will be made after the Executive Board endorses it."



The HockAdemy women had won the League and were second in the Vivian Soars Cup, earning them a total of RM65,000 in prize money.



In the men's tournament, Universiti Kuala Lumpur won the League and TNB Cup and pocketed a cool RM200,000.



PRIZE MONEY



MEN'S LEAGUE



Champions RM100,000

Runners-up RM60,000

Third RM40,000



MEN'S TNB CUP



Champions RM100,000

Runners-up RM60,000

Third RM40,000



WOMEN'S LEAGUE:



Champions RM50,000

Runners-up RM30,000

Third RM20,000



VIVIAN SOARS CUP



Champions RM25,000

Runner up RM15,000

Third RM10,000.



