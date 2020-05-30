



We would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate a club, team or person for the 2020 England Hockey Awards. A huge congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted, we received an exceptionally high standard of nominations making it incredibly difficult to whittle down to a shortlist. The awards this year will be held Live on our Facebook or Twitter page due to the unfortunate circumstance with the current Covid-19 situation.





Make sure you tune from 5pm on Saturday 6 June 2020 to see who the winners are.



England Hockey Awards 2020 Shortlist



Innovation

Clapham Common Hockey Club

HC Knole Park

London Royals Hockey Club

Tower Hamlets Hockey Club

Tunbridge Wells Flyerz



Vitality Rising Star

Lottie Bingham

Daniel Bridges

Rosie Forster



Spirit of Hockey

Andrew Barnes

Andy Richardson

Connor Lennon

James Bailey

Jill Dupain

Jo McDermid

Joanne Dean

Luke Liversidge

Simon Hannam

Simon Haspel



Coach of the Year

Angie Cottee

Connor Jameson

Joe Rooney

Lisa Scarborough

Mark Heaps

Nel Dexter-Lowe

Zak Jones



Official of the Year

Anthony Bridge

Darren Rose

Holly Nixon

Rory Mitchell



Vitality Hockey Maker of the Year

EH Mascot Team

Sandy Sutton



Howden Men's Team of the Year

Aldershot & Farnham Mens 1st XI

Bowdon Mens 2nd XI

Buxton Hockey Club Mens 1st XI

HC Knole Park Mens 1st XI

K Sports Mens 2nd XI

Old Cranleighan Mens 1st XI

Okehampton Mens 1st XI

Plymouth Marjon Mens 1st XI

Royal Wootton Bassett Mens 1st XI

Tower Hamlets HC



Investec Women's Team of the Year

Buckingham Ladies HC Indoor Team

Guildford HC Ladies Indoor Team

Newbury & Thatcham HC Ladies 4s

Old Georgians Ladies 2s

Shipston Ladies Hockey Team

Stockport Bramhall HC Ladies 3s



Notts Sport Club of the Year

Basingstoke Hockey Club

Clapham Common Hockey Club

Fleet & Ewshot Hockey Club

Guildford Hockey Club

HC Knole Park

Newbury & Thatcham Hockey Club

Norton Hockey Club

Okehampton Columbines Ladies Hockey Club

Okehampton Mens Hockey Club

Plym Valley Ladies Hockey Club

Southport Hockey Club

Wapping Hockey Club



England Hockey Board Media release