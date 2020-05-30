England Hockey Awards 2020 Shortlist
We would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate a club, team or person for the 2020 England Hockey Awards. A huge congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted, we received an exceptionally high standard of nominations making it incredibly difficult to whittle down to a shortlist. The awards this year will be held Live on our Facebook or Twitter page due to the unfortunate circumstance with the current Covid-19 situation.
Make sure you tune from 5pm on Saturday 6 June 2020 to see who the winners are.
Innovation
Clapham Common Hockey Club
HC Knole Park
London Royals Hockey Club
Tower Hamlets Hockey Club
Tunbridge Wells Flyerz
Vitality Rising Star
Lottie Bingham
Daniel Bridges
Rosie Forster
Spirit of Hockey
Andrew Barnes
Andy Richardson
Connor Lennon
James Bailey
Jill Dupain
Jo McDermid
Joanne Dean
Luke Liversidge
Simon Hannam
Simon Haspel
Coach of the Year
Angie Cottee
Connor Jameson
Joe Rooney
Lisa Scarborough
Mark Heaps
Nel Dexter-Lowe
Zak Jones
Official of the Year
Anthony Bridge
Darren Rose
Holly Nixon
Rory Mitchell
Vitality Hockey Maker of the Year
EH Mascot Team
Sandy Sutton
Howden Men's Team of the Year
Aldershot & Farnham Mens 1st XI
Bowdon Mens 2nd XI
Buxton Hockey Club Mens 1st XI
HC Knole Park Mens 1st XI
K Sports Mens 2nd XI
Old Cranleighan Mens 1st XI
Okehampton Mens 1st XI
Plymouth Marjon Mens 1st XI
Royal Wootton Bassett Mens 1st XI
Tower Hamlets HC
Investec Women's Team of the Year
Buckingham Ladies HC Indoor Team
Guildford HC Ladies Indoor Team
Newbury & Thatcham HC Ladies 4s
Old Georgians Ladies 2s
Shipston Ladies Hockey Team
Stockport Bramhall HC Ladies 3s
Notts Sport Club of the Year
Basingstoke Hockey Club
Clapham Common Hockey Club
Fleet & Ewshot Hockey Club
Guildford Hockey Club
HC Knole Park
Newbury & Thatcham Hockey Club
Norton Hockey Club
Okehampton Columbines Ladies Hockey Club
Okehampton Mens Hockey Club
Plym Valley Ladies Hockey Club
Southport Hockey Club
Wapping Hockey Club
