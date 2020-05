The Junior Pan American Championships (women & men) World Cup Qualifier, has been rescheduled for April 12 to 25, 2021.





The event will be held under FIH current security regulations for COVID 19, to be able to take care of the health of the athletes, officials and other people involved in the event.



Athletes' eligibility is maintained based on the date they were agreed to play in 2020.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release