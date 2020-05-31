By Ijaz Chaudry



Recently, Pakistan's former hockey captain and goal keeping great Salman Akbar posted an Instagram, a live session with legendary Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans, who had two spells with the Pakistan national team, in 2003-4 and in 2018.





He talked about the bitter sweet memories of the time spent.



Oltmans, one of the most successful hockey coaches in the history, guided Holland’s men to Olympics as well as World Cup golds, and their women to a World Cup victory.



During his first stint, Pakistan finished fifth at the 2004 Olympics, narrowly missing out on the semifinal spot; scored the highest number of goals with the biggest goal difference. They never finished above seventh at the Olympics since then. Pakistan even failed to qualify for 2016 Olympics and the next Olympics.



Before joining the Pakistan team in 2018, Oltmans was in India from 2013-17, in the role of performance director and later the head coach. During his time, the Indian team rose from No 13 to No 6 in the world rankings.



Where did Pakistan stand when Oltmans took over the team in 2018?



In June 2017, at the Hockey World League semi-finals in London, Pakistan team became a laughing stock. They twice lost to India, by 1-7 and 1-6, worst ever defeats against the traditional rivals. Even Canada humbled them 6-0.



Khawaja Junaid, the head coach was changed, with Farhat Khan coming as the manager/head coach. Pakistan finished a disappointing 3rd at the 2017 Asia Cup.



Worse was to follow at the 4-Nation Invitational Festival in Australia. Pakistan suffered their heaviest defeat in the international arena going down to hosts 1-9. Again, the manager and coaches were axed.



The first assignment for the new Hassan Sardar led management was a lowly 3-nation event in Oman in February 2018. Pakistan were once again defeated by Japan. Even the hosts Oman ranked around 20 places below Pakistan held the Green-shirts to a draw- finest achievement for Oman in their hockey history.



In stepped Roelant Oltmans whose first assignment was at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



He made an immediate impact. Pakistan ended seventh but there were a lot of positives. The Green-shirts remained undefeated throughout, achieving creditable draws against teams rated much higher. Mostly, they came from behind to draw level. Notably, it was after six consecutive defeats that Pakistan were able to hold India.



Oltmans wasn’t satisfied with the players’ fitness. On his recommendations, PHF attached renowned Australian physical instructor Daniel Barry with the team.



Next was the Champions Trophy's 37th and last edition. CT was contested by the top-ranked nations. As the 2018 edition was the last, the FIH extended a special invitation to the 13th-ranked Pakistan because they had introduced the Champions Trophy, and donated the trophy.



The other five countries were ranked among world’s top six. Some anticipated a repeat of the World Hockey League of 2017.



Pakistan finished last losing the 5th-place playoff in the penalty shootout but they were impressive almost throughout especially with their show against world's top three sides.



Against the then world champions and world no 1 Australia, Pakistan went down fighting 1-2. In the previous meeting Pakistan had suffered that unforgettable 1-9 humiliation. Green-shirts achieved a memorable result against the Olympic Champions Argentina (world no 2), winning 4-1. They held world no 3 Belgium to a draw.



The TV commentators and experts all opined Pakistan appeared transformed. Oltmans name was even considered for the Coach of the Tournament.



Importantly, the team displayed a structure. Everyone knew what he had to do in various situations.



Yes, there was a disappointment at the 2018 Asian Games. After winning all the five pool matches convincingly, Pakistan lost in the semifinal to the eventual champions Japan 0-1.



However, under Oltmans, Pakistan were improving steadily and had started knocking on the doors of the top tier.



But in September2018, Oltmans quit the job. In a letter that appeared in the press he explained, "after long reflections on the past half year, I have decided to resign as head coach of the Pakistan Team. I’m responsible for the performance and the results of the team. But I feel that the circumstances at present don’t create an environment where we can get the best of the team. I don’t think the PHF has the possibility to change the circumstances to a level that is required from my point of view".



During his chat with Salman Akbar, and later with the scribe, Oltmans talked about his resignation and the maladies inflicting Pakistan hockey.



About the team selection, "There is no such thing called Selection Committee in any leading hockey nation. Head coach selects the team. He spends weeks and months with the players and is fully aware of their strengths: technical, physical and psychological. Then, he is also answerable for team's performance.



The selection committee in Pakistan comes only for a day or two to watch the trials. How could you assess the player in such a short time? Mostly, these selectors have their own agenda i.e. selecting favourite players



At times, it was quite frustrating. Once, the trials for the national team were scheduled in Lahore at 11am. A couple of selectors were coming from Karachi. Due to fog, the flight got delayed indefinitely. I decided to utilise the time and engaged the probables in a practice session. Not much time had passed after the practice session when the selectors arrived from Karachi. They demanded the trials to be held straight away as they had to take the return flight later in the day. I protested about boys being tired but was over ruled".



The PHF's practice of selection committee is only a ploy to garner the support of former stalwarts.



The appointment of the current chief selector Manzoor Jr epitomises that. Manzoor Jr was one of the biggest critics of the PHF. A very well attended and well covered seminar at the Lahore press club in April 2019 was addressed by 10 hockey stars of different eras. Manzoor Jr, Olympic gold medal winning captain, told the seminar “the current PHF officials are inept and corrupt with no ability to control the decline. I appeal to the Prime Minister to take immediate action against them ".



A few weeks later, when the PHF approached Manzoor Jr to become the chief selector, he gladly agreed to join the 'inept and corrupt PHF'.



Oltmans also talked about the Hierarchical System in Pakistan hockey: "Respect of the elders is one good thing in the Pakistani culture, but it has no room in a team game like hockey. Many a time, I saw a senior player telling rather ordering the junior to pass the ball to him even though there were better options for the junior; and junior obliged. I vividly remember an important match in 2004. A junior player passed the ball to Nadeem ND, the Pakistan captain, on latter's asking though the captain was surrounded by five opponents. No need telling that such an attitude has a negative effect on the team's performance. Further, it hampers the junior players' development. His own thinking and decision making suffers. During physical training also, I have seen juniors performing the job of assistant to the seniors".



Lamenting on Pakistan's withdrawal from the FIH Pro League, Oltmans regards it as a great opportunity lost. "Pakistan were lucky to be selected among the nine countries and that too for four years. Scotland had agreed to host Pakistan's home games. All this had been finalised in July 2017 while the inaugural season of the PHF was scheduled to start in January 2019. PHF had enough time to work out the modalities. Yet, just 10 days before their first match, PHF withdrew the team citing financial problems.



It was a great blow to Pakistan hockey. They would have been a part of the top tier of international hockey. The players would have benefited immensely by playing against world's best teams".



He emphasises that Pakistan should follow the Indian model, "India had failed to qualify for the 2008 Olympics. They made it to the 2012 Olympics but finished last 12th.



Instead of opting for the then prevailing practice of going for some senior bureaucrat/army officer or former hockey great, a business tycoon Narinder Batra was made the President of Hockey India. Batra, using his business acumen, brought unprecedented sponsorship for Indian hockey, and turned Hockey India into a self-sufficient corporate body.



India's performance in the international arena showed constant improvement and now they are a medal contender at the next Olympics".



Coming to his resignation as Pakistan's head coach, "PHF wanted immediate results. I maintained there is no magic wand. The approach has to be 'Process Oriented' not 'Result Oriented'. The Belgian and Indian examples speak for themselves. You also need to create similar conditions which the PHF couldn't. Still, Pakistan's performance graph was showing an upward curve.



PHF also disturbed my plans. Once, the announced camp was cancelled just one day before its commencement.



Moreover, my salary was often delayed. You will be surprised to know that I am still waiting for the salary for my last month work; 19 months have passed. "



Something about Pakistan's current head coach Khawaja Junaid. He has been given the coaching role of national senior and junior teams a number of times since the turn of the century. Last time, he was shown the door after the World Hockey League in London 2017 where Pakistan lost twice to India, 1-7 and 1-6, and also 0-6 to Canada. Never, in country's history did Pakistan suffer so many humiliations in a single event. Later, Junaid too became a big critic of the PHF. He also came down heavily on Khokhar during the forum at the Lahore Press Club. But soon he was reappointed the head coach by the same Khokhar who had fired him just two years back reportedly with harsh words.



Junaid's first test on his umpteenth coaching appointment was the two test series in Germany in October 2019, Pakistan lost 1-6 and 2-6.



It was immediately followed by the all-important two match Olympic qualifier against Holland. Pakistan suffered a miserable 5-10 aggregate loss, meaning they will not be present at the next Olympics. Four time World Champion and three time Olympic gold medallists missed out for the second consecutive time.



But Junaid has not been replaced.



Only people like Manzoor Jr and Khawaja Junaid can work with such a setup- not a Roelant Oltmans.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com