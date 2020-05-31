By Jugjet Singh



HOCKADEMY issued a statement yesterday urging the organisers of the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL), which ended on Feb 22, to disburse the prize money to the winners as soon as possible.





The issue first came to light when HockAdemy questioned Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) over the prize money recently.



MHC replied, on Friday, that the delay was because of Covid-19 and they will need to convene an executive board next month before disbursing the prize money to teams.



HockAdemy are also unhappy with MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh, who stated that only one team were making all the noise, while the rest understood the situation.



In a statement, HockAdemy said: "We see this as an irresponsible statement by the MHC which indirectly gives the impression that they are taking matters lightly and neglecting the well-being of the players.



"It indicates that the parent body can delay payments of prize money without strong reasons.



"It also paints a picture that most teams do not care if it is on time or late.



"And if the MHC have yet to receive the sponsorship money, we suggest that they forward their own money to settle the prize money first. Please, no more excuses."



