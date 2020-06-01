The South African Hockey Association has noted the directions as issued by the Honourable Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Nathi Mthethwa. These directions issued on Saturday 30 May 2020 are further to the Alert Level 3 Regulations as announced by the National Command Council on Thursday 28th May 2020 and thereafter gazetted.





The directions announced by the Sports Minister seek to clarify how sport will be permitted under Alert Level 3 which starts on 01 June 2020. As announced by the Minister these directions are currently in draft and will in due course be gazetted and published.



What we know so far from Saturday’s briefing:

That professional or elite athletes involved in non-contact sport may resume matches.

That professional or elite athletes of non-contact sport and contact sport such as Hockey will be permitted to train under strict conditions.

These athletes are those that are in preparation for the Olympics, International Championships, National Qualifying Championships, Local Professional Leagues at Club, Provincial and National Level.

These athletes and staff are to train under strict health conditions, which include but not limited to testing for COVID-19, daily screening and register kept, use of hand sanitisers, social distancing, a regularly sanitised venue & equipment as well as all touch points at the venue.

The directions further note that training cannot take place just yet even though Alert Level 3 starts on 01 June 2020. The Minister announced that once the regulations are gazetted that SA Hockey as a National Federation submits within 14 days, the intended date to resume training, the operational guidelines that will be followed as well as affidavits.



SAHA will await the Gazetted regulations and make the submissions as required. SAHA Members and owners of hockey facilities will be informed of the return to training protocols once directed and approved by the Minister.



SA Hockey Association media release