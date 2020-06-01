Samantha Newsam





Moving forward; As the Tamworth Hockey Centre upgrade nears it's completion, players are preparing for a return to the pitch. Photo: Tamworth Hockey Association Facebook



Tamworth Hockey Association in Australia still has a couple of boxes to tick before players can return to the pitch but anticipate being able to resume training within a couple of weeks.





"There's still a few steps we've got to do before anyone can play hockey again," president Mark O'Connor said.



They have finalised their COVID safety plan and are submitting that to Hockey NSW for ratification.



Then once they get the green light from them and the additional things such as signage that they need from the state body, it will be all systems go.



"It's a very comprehensive program that we'll be putting in place to keep our people safe," O'Connor said.



It is a three-tiered approach with the association, club and individual all having a part to play.



Under the current guidelines O'Connor said they can train with 10 players a half field and with no physical contact.



There will also be dedicated training times with "no access outside of those times for anybody", and times will be staggered to minimise movement. He said there will also be separate entry and exit points into the facility and players will have to sign-in and sign-out.



Each of the clubs will also have to appoint a designated COVID officer and complete a club checklist. The players will also have to agree to an individual player safety plan before they can come into the ground.



"It's a lot of work but necessary work to keep our people safe but we're really pleased that we have got a pathway ahead and we're very pleased that we should see some hockey players running around in a very short time," O'Connor said.



Meanwhile due to a number of other events being held on the October long weekend and impacting on accommodation availability, the THA has pushed the 2020 York Cup and Kim Small Shield back another weekend.



It will now commence at 3pm on Thursday October 8 with the coaching clinics and wrap up on Sunday October 11.



The Northern Daily Leader