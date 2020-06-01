By Jugjet Singh





Yahya Atan. -NSTP/File pic



FORMER Malaysian youth coach Yahya Atan has been roped in by the Sabah Hockey Association (SHA) to take charge of the development programmes in the state, like the good old days of 1Mas.





"I was hired by SHA to do their development and scout players.



"This is like the 1Mas programme days, but on a smaller scale," said Yahya, who was also part of the nationwide 1Mas programme in the past.



He was part of the national team that finished 11th at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.



The 66-year-old also coached Malaysia's Junior World Cup team that finished 12th at the 2001 Tasmania edition.



"I was hired before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation, and have yet to start training players in Sabah.



"I am waiting for the Conditional Movement Control Order to be lifted so that I can travel to Sabah and get cracking.



"It is a pity that the Johor Malaysia Games and the Junior Hockey League (JHL) have been postponed as the Sabah teams were ready for both tournaments.



"Sabah will continue to prepare their teams (two teams each in the boys and girls' competitions) for the JHL, which will be held later this year.



"Hopefully, the Malaysia Games, which has been moved to next year, will be on as scheduled."



Sabah surprised their more illustrious opponents by winning the 2018 Malaysia Games gold medal (men) and finishing second in the women's category.



"There are many players with talent in the state, and all I need to do is to polish them."



Yahya was handed the task to coach the women's indoor team for last year's Philippines Sea Games but was suddenly replaced with K. Dharmaraj at the 11th hour.



"Yes, I have come one full circle from a player to a national coach and an indoor coach.



"I am confident Sabah will be a force in age-group competitions soon," he added.



New Straits Times