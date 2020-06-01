Six outstanding servants to the Australian hockey community have been granted Hockey Australia (HA) Life Membership.





Sue Briggs OAM, Bob Claxton, Lyn Hill, Carol Sheridan, Robert Taylor and Colin Wansbrough were announced as the newest Life Members at the HA Annual General Meeting, which was held Friday 29 May via online video conference due to COVID-19.



HA President Melanie Woosnam lauded the devotion and time each of the new Life Members have given and continue to give to the sport.



“The contributions of these six genuine hockey people has been nothing short of outstanding and they each thoroughly deserve this recognition and accolade of becoming Life Members of Hockey Australia,” said Woosnam.



“Each have brought, but more significantly provided their own unique skillset, gifts and talents, but ultimately what is most evident is their commitment, dedication and love of hockey.”



“Life Membership is one of, if not the highest off field honour at Hockey Australia and on behalf of everyone in the hockey community I thank and congratulate them on being added to this special and illustrious list.”



Chairperson HA Awards Committee, Richard Aggiss also commended the new additions.



“Every one of these new life members has made a life time contribution to hockey, highlighting how important volunteers are to our sport and to sport in general,” said Aggiss.



A brief profile on the six new Life Members is below, with more detailed biographies to feature on the HA website over the coming days.



Sue Briggs OAM



A veteran in Australian Women’s Masters circles, Briggs has devoted much of her time and efforts into organising and growing Women’s Masters hockey in Australia. She currently holds down the position of Co-Chairperson of the Hockey Australia Masters Committee.



Bob Claxton



Claxton’s involvement in hockey spans over some 63 years. He is currently the Hon. Secretary General and Treasurer of the Oceania Hockey Federation due to his work and efforts to spread hockey in the Pacific Island region, as well as in Australia. The driver for Claxton in his many years of service is how he can make hockey better.



Lyn Hill



While successful internationally in her own right on the field, Hill has dedicated much of her life to the development of hockey in many roles simultaneously. This is the case for both officials and indoor hockey within Australia at club, association, state and national level.



Carol Sheridan



Involved with Australian Women’s Masters hockey since the first Australian Women’s Veterans 35+ team was selected in 1996, Sheridan has been integral in the growth of Women’s Masters Hockey in Australia. She is coming up to 25 years of involvement and service to the sport.



Robert Taylor



All of Taylor’s involvements have been honorary and on a voluntary basis. His contribution has included establishing hockey as a sport in the newly created ACT Academy of Sport, instigating an ACT based team in the inaugural Australian Hockey League, while also using his expertise to oversee the electrical design of the initial construction for the National Hockey Centre in Canberra. He has also served on numerous Hockey Boards.



Colin Wansbrough



Heralding from Camberwell in Melbourne, Wansbrough enjoyed on field success at club and state level but then went on to make an even greater contribution off the field in the administration side. Described as selfless, humble and diligent in performing his duties, for Wansbrough it was always about the game and the players and never about himself or what he could get out of it.



Hockey Australia media release