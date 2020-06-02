



Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce in partnership with the School Sport New Zealand and the New Zealand Sports Collective, that instead of holding National Tournaments in 2020 they will be hosting regional-based tournaments.





Hockey New Zealand has been monitoring the COVID 19 situation carefully and has been working with the School Sports New Zealand, our Associations and many school Principals around what Winter Tournament Week will look like for hockey 2020.



Due to several factors such as domestic travel, tournament administration and the financial impact that the COVID 19 crisis has had on our community. Hockey New Zealand has made the following changes to the Secondary Schools Tournament Week Structure.



National Tournaments such as Federation and Rankin Cup as well as all tier 3 and 4 tournaments will not be run in 2020. The venues will be rolled over to the 2021 season to ensure that schools deposits can be held in credit.



Schools that were eligible to attend Rankin Cup, Federation Cup, India Shield and Marie Fry Trophy will now attend three regional Premiership tournaments. The venues for these tournaments will be Christchurch, Palmerston North and North Harbour.



This will also allow for the Boys and Girls tournaments to be held at the same venue for the first time, meaning, for example, the Premiership Boys and Girls regional tournaments for the South Island will both be held in Christchurch.



Schools that were due to attend tier 3 or 4 tournaments will be eligible to enter into the Championship tournaments held in their region. These tournaments will be held in Dunedin, Nelson (South Island), Wellington, Hawkes Bay (Lower North Island), Whangarei and Pukekohe (Upper North Island).



We understand that this time has been very difficult on people throughout the community and believe that a regionally based tournament approach is the best solution to allowing our Secondary Schools to still receive a tournament experience.



The results of this year’s tournament will have no impact on the teams place at next year’s tournaments and will not contribute towards promotion or relegation in the 2021 seasons. All schools will retain their eligibility in these tournaments based on the 2019 hockey season.



Ken Maplesden the General Manager of Community and Events for Hockey New Zealand said “Hockey New Zealand is excited that the great work done by the entire New Zealand community in combatting COVID 19 has allowed the possibility of providing a tournament experience for our Secondary School students. These tournaments are a highlight for many and we believe the revised format will provide the opportunity for many to attend and gain that experience”.



Hockey New Zealand are also excited to confirm the play-off matches and finals of the three Premiership tournaments will be covered for free on Sky Sport Next. As part of Sky’s commitment to community hockey through the New Zealand Sports Collective, this will allow more family and friends to watch without needing to travel and attend therefore reducing costs for all.



Click here for the Tournament Eligibility



Click here for Tournament Registrations



Key Questions and Information



Q – Why has Hockey New Zealand gone ahead with tournaments in winter tournament week?



A – In developing the model we have landed on we believe taking into consideration geographical locations that minimised travel and therefore costs were important to take into consideration. We wanted to ensure that a meaningful tournament experience for our young people that sees a variety of competition occur as well as their personal development that occurs within a tournament experience.



Q – What if my school does not attend one of the tournaments this year? Will we lose our ‘spot’ for our 2021 tournament?



A – No you will not. Promotion/Relegation will not occur at any of our tournaments for 2020. The current secondary school eligibility will remain the same for 2021



Q – Where will tournaments be held for 2021?



A – All secondary school hosts will be rolled over and held in the same venues for 2021. This will allow schools to carry flight/accommodation deposits forward until 2021.



Q – Will my school have to supply an umpire for the tournament?



A – Hockey New Zealand will look to supply umpires for the ‘division 1’ tournaments held in Christchurch, Palmerston North and North Harbour. Schools at these tournaments will be charged an umpire fee as apart of registration costs. Division 2 tournaments umpires will need to be supplied. The final structure of how this will look at division 2 will be finalised and circulated to all schools next week.



Q – When will registrations open and close?



A – Registrations will open 2nd June and close Friday 12th June at 5pm. This will allow Hockey New Zealand to confirm entries smartly to ensure appropriate bookings and arrangements can be made by schools



Q – Can my school choose to travel to a tournament outside of my ‘region’



A – Unfortunately no. Schools must travel to their local tournament. This will reduce the costs around travel and provide an opportunity for all schools to attend their local tournament.



Q – Can 2XI teams still enter tournaments for 2020?



A – Yes, 2XI teams can enter the ‘division 2’ tournament within their local area should entries allow. Priority will be giving to 1st XI teams should spaces become full at these tournaments.



Q – Are there any mixed tournaments for 2020?



A – Hockey New Zealand will contact the mixed tournament schools around an opportunity for a mixed tournament to occur. This will most likely be in a central North Island location and a central South Island location to minimise costs.



Q – What will tournament entry costs be for 2020?



A – Hockey New Zealand will work through these costs and will distribute entry costs to schools early next week



Hockey New Zealand Media release