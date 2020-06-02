England Hockey can confirm that the Investec Girls and Notts Sport Boys Schools U18 Tier 1 Championships finals, originally scheduled for 19 March of this year, will not be played and the titles will be shared by the finalists.





With only the finals left to be played, up until now these competitions had not been cancelled in the hope that circumstances may have changed to the point where they could go ahead. However, with the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and with pupils leaving school at the end of their sixth form this summer, it is not possible to reschedule the finals for a future date.



The titles will be shared between the finalists, and we therefore congratulate the girls’ finalists Framlingham and Repton, as well as boys’ finalists Dean Close and Reed’s.



This is of course not the way teams would have wished the Championships to be concluded, but they should still be very proud of their achievements. All four teams overcame very strong opposition and remained unbeaten in their area leagues, quarter- and semi-finals.





Framlingham School 2019-2020 Girls Tier 1





Repton School 2019-2020 Girls U18 Tier 1





Dean Close School 2019-2020 U18 Boys Tier 1





Reed's School 2019-2020 U18 Boys Tier 1



England Hockey Board Media release