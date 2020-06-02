

England Hockey's Futures Cup



In line with the current government guidelines on mass gatherings, the likelihood of that not changing in the near future, as well as the lead-in time required to run an effective and safe event, England Hockey has taken the decision to cancel Futures Cup 2020.





The event brings together U15 and U17 male and female athletes from across England, Scotland and Wales, and was due to take place at Oaklands College from 26-29 August.



Whilst we share your disappointment at this important event not taking place, our decision centres on the health and wellbeing of all 600 athletes and staff that would have attended.



In normal circumstances, this year’s Futures Cup would form part of the selection process for 2020/21 England National Age Groups. As the remainder of the year unfolds and the implications of Covid-19 become clearer, the performance team at England Hockey will ensure that we implement a robust selection process for 2020/21. At present we are exploring and planning for a number of scenarios.



With the cancellation of Futures Cup, the assessment and selection process will need to evolve and we will remain agile to the opportunities that come throughout the summer and autumn. As soon as we have more clarity / firm plans, we will ensure that they are publicly available.



For all those players no longer age-eligible to continue in the Player Pathway following the cancellation of Futures Cup, we would like to thank you for your commitment to the sport and wish you all the very best as you move forward in hockey.



England Hockey Board Media release